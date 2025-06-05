Three arrested in Fulton County Jail smuggling attempt

article

The Brief Significant contraband was seized at Fulton County jail facilities, including cigarettes, marijuana, cell phones, and tools for smuggling. Three individuals were arrested at the South Annex facility with contraband and face multiple charges; they were released on surety bond. Authorities emphasize vigilance in maintaining jail security and encourage the public to report smuggling attempts to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.



Authorities seized a significant amount of contraband during separate incidents at Fulton County jail facilities this week, officials announced Thursday.

A Fulton County Sheriff's Office sergeant assigned to the K-9 unit discovered a breach in the perimeter fence at the Rice Street Jail on the morning of June 5.

What we know:

Investigators later found a hole in an exterior window of the jail, prompting a full search of a nearby housing unit. The following items were recovered during the operation:

32 packs of cigarettes

5 bags of loose cigarettes (99 total)

8 packs of rolling paper

5 lighters

10 baggies of suspected marijuana (approximately 1 pound)

3 cell phone chargers

4 cell phones

1 digital scale

Matthew Abdul-Baqi, Malachi Abdul-Baqi, and Asia Henry (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The day before, on June 4, three individuals — identified as Matthew Abdul-Baqi, Malachi Abdul-Baqi, and Asia Henry — were arrested at the South Annex facility in Union City after deputies found them near a hole in the perimeter fence with a cutting tool and a bag of suspected contraband. Among the seized items were:

5 packs of cigarettes

5 cell phones

11 cell phone chargers

2 vapes

10 McDonald’s cheeseburgers

5 oatmeal raisin cookies

1 hammer

1 set of bolt cutters

Approximately 70 grams of marijuana

Assorted candy

Jail records show all three suspects face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, interference with government property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and marijuana-related offenses. Each was released on surety bond.

What they're saying:

Officials said none of the items made it into the South Annex facility and there is currently no evidence linking the two incidents. However, the Sheriff's Office emphasized the importance of vigilance and continued efforts to maintain jail security.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding these or other attempts to smuggle contraband into Fulton County facilities is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting "CSGA" to 738477, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

