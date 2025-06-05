Three arrested in Fulton County Jail smuggling attempt
ATLANTA - Authorities seized a significant amount of contraband during separate incidents at Fulton County jail facilities this week, officials announced Thursday.
A Fulton County Sheriff's Office sergeant assigned to the K-9 unit discovered a breach in the perimeter fence at the Rice Street Jail on the morning of June 5.
What we know:
Investigators later found a hole in an exterior window of the jail, prompting a full search of a nearby housing unit. The following items were recovered during the operation:
- 32 packs of cigarettes
- 5 bags of loose cigarettes (99 total)
- 8 packs of rolling paper
- 5 lighters
- 10 baggies of suspected marijuana (approximately 1 pound)
- 3 cell phone chargers
- 4 cell phones
- 1 digital scale
Matthew Abdul-Baqi, Malachi Abdul-Baqi, and Asia Henry (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
The day before, on June 4, three individuals — identified as Matthew Abdul-Baqi, Malachi Abdul-Baqi, and Asia Henry — were arrested at the South Annex facility in Union City after deputies found them near a hole in the perimeter fence with a cutting tool and a bag of suspected contraband. Among the seized items were:
- 5 packs of cigarettes
- 5 cell phones
- 11 cell phone chargers
- 2 vapes
- 10 McDonald’s cheeseburgers
- 5 oatmeal raisin cookies
- 1 hammer
- 1 set of bolt cutters
- Approximately 70 grams of marijuana
- Assorted candy
Jail records show all three suspects face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, interference with government property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and marijuana-related offenses. Each was released on surety bond.
What they're saying:
Officials said none of the items made it into the South Annex facility and there is currently no evidence linking the two incidents. However, the Sheriff's Office emphasized the importance of vigilance and continued efforts to maintain jail security.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding these or other attempts to smuggle contraband into Fulton County facilities is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting "CSGA" to 738477, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The Fulton County Sheriff's Office provided the details and mug shots for this article.