3 Fulton County Jail officers fired, charged with mistreatment of inmates

The Brief Three women from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office were fired and charged with mistreatment of inmates. Sgt. Khadijah Soloman faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and cruelty to inmates. Officers Chantrece Buggs and LaQuondria Pierce are charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer.



Three women have been fired from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office after being charged with mistreatment of inmates.

All three were also arrested and charged.

What we know:

Sgt. Khadijah Soloman, Officer Chantrece Buggs, and Officer LaQuondria Pierce worked as detention officers at the Fulton County Jail.

Soloman was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of cruelty to inmates, one count of false statements or writings, and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

Buggs was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

Pierce was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Detention Officer Sgt. Khadijah Soloman was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of cruelty to inmates, one count of false statements or writings, and three counts of violation of oath by public officer. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The investigation revealed misconduct related to their treatment of inmates in their care. The allegations against each of the women have not been released. More charges are possible.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat says he is committed to accountability and ensuring the safety of both inmates and team members within the Fulton County Jail. "These arrests are part of an ongoing effort to uphold professional standards and ensure the humane treatment of all inmates in our custody," said Sheriff Labat. "The Sheriff's Office has reaffirmed its dedication to enforcing strict policies against misconduct and has vowed to continue taking necessary actions to maintain integrity and trust."