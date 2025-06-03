Fulton County Jail faces renewed scrutiny after two inmate deaths in as many week

The Brief Two inmates, Shon Disola and Benjamin Pike, died in separate incidents at Fulton County Jail within two weeks. Disola died after a medical emergency; Pike was found unresponsive in his cell, with no foul play suspected in either case. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the causes of death, and the Atlanta Police Department is investigating Pike's death.



Two inmates at the Fulton County Jail have died in separate incidents within the past two weeks, according to statements released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Shon Disola, 53, died on May 25 after experiencing a medical emergency during free time at the jail on the evening of May 17. He was transported to a hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Disola had been in custody since Feb. 2, 2023, following an arrest by the Atlanta Police Department. He was being held without bond at the time of his death.

In a separate case, 55-year-old Benjamin Pike was found unresponsive in his cell during a headcount on the evening of May 27. Jail and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. Pike was pronounced dead at the jail.

Pike had been held on a $2,500 bond since his Feb. 22, 2024, arrest by the Georgia State University Police Department.

What's next:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to determine the causes of death in both cases. The sheriff’s office stated that no foul play is suspected in either incident.

What we don't know:

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating Pike’s death.

What they're saying:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office extended condolences to the families of both men.