Virginia-Highland residents on edge as 'Peeping Tom' lurks outside home

The Brief Residents in Virginia-Highland are on high alert due to a man seen lurking outside homes and peering into windows, raising safety concerns. Atlanta police briefly pursued the suspect after responding to a victim's home, noting similarities with another "peeping Tom" incident. Authorities urge anyone with information or similar experiences to come forward, as the suspect's identity remains unconfirmed.



Residents in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood say they are on high alert after a man was seen lurking outside homes and peering into windows, sometimes near bedrooms and bathrooms.

At least two families report separate incidents involving the same individual, raising concerns throughout the community.

What they're saying:

Alisha Brown, one of the victims, said her family’s sense of safety has been shattered.

"We're both on high alert," Brown said. "My son, he had to talk to his counselor today because he's been super hypervigilant and suspicious of everything and everyone around him."

Brown said she woke up Wednesday morning to find the man standing just outside her bedroom window.

"He would just stand here, which made me feel like he didn't want to be seen, but he could see into my bathroom," she recalled.

Just two days earlier, Brown noticed the same man watching her while she was in the garden.

"He made it all the way over and he saw me standing on my porch and then he jumped back," she said.

Brown also recognized the man in Ring camera footage captured at a neighbor’s home this week.

"My heart dropped into my stomach again," she said. "It was him. It was him. It fit my description to a T."

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to Brown’s home on Wednesday and briefly pursued the suspect, but he got away. Authorities say there are similarities between this case and another recent "peeping Tom" incident, though they have not confirmed whether it is the same person.

What's next:

Brown said she hopes going public will help police find the man.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else because it's very violating," she said. "It's hard to put into words. I wasn't touched, but I feel touched."

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information or who has experienced similar activity to come forward. The man's face has been blurred in surveillance footage as authorities work to confirm his identity.