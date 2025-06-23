Replacements selected for Slutty Vegan at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

The Brief Slutty Vegan will no longer open at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, with Buffalo Wild Wings and a new concept, Wu Tang Asian Kitchen, set to take over the Concourse B space in December. The change follows Slutty Vegan’s internal restructuring and leadership changes, which nullified its license agreement with airport concessionaires Delaware North and H&H Hospitality. Wu Tang Asian Kitchen, a fusion of Asian and Southern cuisine, is a new collaboration from Atlanta chefs Jason McClure and Maximilian Hines, adding to the airport’s expanding local culinary offerings.



Plans for a Slutty Vegan location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have officially been scrapped. Instead, two new restaurants — Buffalo Wild Wings and a new Asian-Southern fusion concept called Wu Tang Asian Kitchen — will open in the Concourse B space originally slated for the popular vegan chain.

What we know:

Airport officials approved the change last month following a request from the concessionaire team, which includes Delaware North and H&H Hospitality. The two new eateries are expected to debut in December, according to documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request.

The decision marks a shift from earlier plans announced in 2023, when Slutty Vegan’s founder Aisha "Pinky" Cole touted the upcoming location as the airport’s first-ever vegan concept. However, a series of setbacks — including the company’s restructuring and Cole temporarily losing control of the brand — led to the cancellation.

The new Buffalo Wild Wings will be the second for the chain inside the airport, joining its existing outpost in Concourse D.

Meanwhile, Wu Tang Asian Kitchen aims to bring a modern, fast-casual fusion of Asian and Southern cuisine to the airport. The concept is a collaboration between Atlanta chefs Jason McClure and Maximilian Hines, who previously partnered on local pop-ups. Hines currently serves as executive chef at Breaker Breaker and is the founder of the Stolen Goods pop-up collective.

The backstory:

Slutty Vegan, which rose to national prominence after launching as a food truck in 2019, has scaled back significantly in recent months. Once operating 14 locations across four states, the brand now runs five restaurants, according to its website. Several locations of Bar Vegan — another venture co-founded by Cole — also closed earlier this year.

However, Cole did open a new vegan hoagie restaurant named Voagies last month on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

RELATED STORIES

The Source Information for above story came from an article published by Atlanta Journal-Constitution and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting (links above).



