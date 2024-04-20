Pinky Cole, Morris Brown College announce surprises for Mays High School students

article

Pinky Cole Hayes, founder of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan and 2023 TIME100 Next honoree, has announced that her foundation will sponsor the upcoming 2024 prom at Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta through her foundation -- The Pinky Cole Foundation.

Pinky has been a fierce advocate for uplifting the communities her businesses are located in and is thrilled to be supporting Mays High School, whose mission is to inspire and challenge students to learn, grow, and accomplish academic, social, and postsecondary goals.

"I was the prom queen at my high school, and I cherish the memories I created at my prom. It is important for me to support my community by helping people have experiences that will impact them for the rest of their lives, and I hope that my contribution does just that," says Cole Hayes.

The donation from The Pinky Cole Foundation will cover various aspects of the prom experience for students, including attire, catering, decorations, entertainment by a DJ, and souvenirs.

Dr. Lizzette Kenly, ELA Department Chairperson and Prom Coordinator at Mays High School, extends sincere gratitude to The Pinky Cole Foundation and Slutty Vegan for their invaluable sponsorship. Kenly acknowledges the significant role played by the sponsors in not only making the event possible but also instilling inspiration and empowerment in the students' hearts. The support provided by Cole Hayes and her foundation is seen as an investment in the dreams of the students, creating memories that will enrich their lives indefinitely.

Pinky Cole Hayes will visit Mays High School on Monday to engage with students and announce her sponsorship of the prom, further cementing her commitment to the community and its youth. The prom is scheduled for April 27.

Soon-to-be graduates of Benjamin E. Mays High School received a surprise on Friday when they were told that Morris Brown College has accepted them all.

College officials made a deal with the high school in order to provide more options for higher education for the youth that attend the school. Students will be required to maintain a 2.0 GPA to accept the offer.

Morris Brown College is a private Methodist historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta. Founded January 5, 1881, Morris Brown is the first educational institution in Georgia to be owned and operated entirely by African Americans.

The high school, which serves approximately 1,300 minority students, is ranked in the bottom 50% of all schools in Georgia for overall test scores, according to PublicSchoolReview.com. The school currently has a graduation rate of approximately 71%.

Four students were shot at the school in February. Fortunately, they all survived. Another student was arrested for the shooting.

On Friday, Atlanta police confirmed they have arrested a 4th person in connection to the shooting death of Bre'Asia Powell. She was killed during an unofficial post-graduation party for Mays High School students in May 2023. Another student was also shot and injured.

Several well-known people attended Mays High School, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Rep. Mesha Mainor, NFL players Tyrell Adams, Reggie Wilkes and Natrez Patrick, singer Rozonda Thomas of TLC, NBA players DeAngelo Yancey and Gerald Wilkins, MLB player Xzavion Curry, actress Adrienne C. Moore and Walter Kimrbough, president of Dillard University.

Benjamin E. Mays was the president of Morehouse College from 1940 to 1967 and an advisor to Presidents Johnson and Carter. He served on the Atlanta Board of Education for 9 years and was the first Black president of the board.