Bre'Asia Powell murder: Mother says 4th person recently arrested

The mother of a Southwest Atlanta teenager told FOX 5 Atlanta there has been a development in her daughter's case according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

16-year-old Bre'Asia Powell tragically lost her life last May when she was shot and killed during an unauthorized graduation party for Mays High School students.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 arrests made in grad party shooting death of 16-year-old Bre'Asia Powell

Bre'Asia's mother, Necole Williams, shared her ongoing struggle in coping with the loss of her daughter, expressing how every day is a challenge without her. Despite the pain, Williams found encouragement in recent updates from the Fulton County DA's office.

"She was a superstar. She did it all. It was nothing that she didn't do," Williams said.

Bre'Asia Powell excelled in various activities at Mays High School, including dance, cheerleading, basketball, and volleyball. However, her promising future was tragically cut short during the senseless shooting incident.

"It's been real difficult. Every day is a struggle," Williams confided, reflecting on the pain of her loss.

While grappling with her grief, Williams found solace in the hope that the police are actively working on the case, pursuing new leads.

"There is a reaction to your actions, and just because it hasn't happened yet, don't think you won't get caught," Williams warns those responsible for the shooting.

As the one-year anniversary of Bre'Asia's passing approaches, Williams plans a justice march in her honor. The march is scheduled for May 28 along Benjamin E. Mays Drive.

Atlanta Police just revealed that a fourth suspect, Jakell Mumford, has been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Mumford faces charges of suspected gang activity and has reportedly confessed to sending threatening messages to a witness of Bre'Asia Powell's murder via social media.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information about Mumford.