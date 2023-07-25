3 arrests made in grad party shooting death of 16-year-old Bre'Asia Powell

article

Atlanta police have made three arrests in connection to the May murder of 16-year-old Bre'Asia Powell. The teenager was murdered during a shooting in her high school's parking lot.

Officials said Powell was among a group who went to Benjamin E. Mays High School the night of May 28 to celebrate. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens later addressed the tragic incident, referring to the celebration as an "unauthorized" party.

The homicide unit investigating the case announced three arrests have been made.

Jaquan Withers, 18, was already being held in the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges when he was served warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on June 16.

Willie Dennis, 19, who was also wanted out of Jackson County on a theft-related warrant, was arrested in late June during a traffic stop. He was also charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Tsenre Mosley, 19, was arrested and charged with the same crimes on July 25.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Lil Baby addresses the crowd at Bre'Asia Powell's funeral.

Powell's family held a funeral, laying her body to rest on June 3.

Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Young Dro attended the ceremony at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church making passionate calls to end gun violence.

Police have not confirmed whether they are still looking for other suspects.