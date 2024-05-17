Alabama middle school assistant principal arrested in Georgia cold-case triple murder

An Alabama middle school assistant principal sat before a judge in handcuffs on Thursday for a hearing connected to a decade-old triple murder in Clayton County.

Keante Harris, 45, was arrested and charged with three counts of malice murder last week.

On Jan. 13, 2013, three people were found in a silver 2010 Dodge Charger abandoned along Interstate 85 at an exit ramp in Union City.

Keante Harris in court (WBRC)

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says 33-year-old Quinones King and 43-year-old Rodney Cottrell were found dead from asphyxiation in the back seat, and 32-year-old Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson was found dead in the trunk from strangulation.

Investigators determined the three victims were lured to a home on Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro where they were held at gunpoint. The trio was tortured and killed, investigators say. They were later put into the vehicle and taken to Fulton County, where the vehicle was dumped.

The case remained a mystery for more than a decade until Clayton County police issued warrants for the arrest of Keante Harris and three others, identified as Kenneth Thompson, Kevin Harris and Darrell Harris. It is unclear whether the three Harrises are related.

Kenneth Thompson, Keante Harris, Kevin Harris and Darrell Harris (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

WBMA-TV reported that Keonte Harris is an assistant principal at McAdory Middle School in Jefferson County, Alabama. The school district said he was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

"At this time we still are gathering facts about the specifics of this situation," a spokesperson for the school district said. "However, early indications are that the charges are not related to this individual’s employment with Jefferson County Schools."

Keonte Harris is expected to be extradited to Georgia between Friday and May 28.

As of Friday morning, he remains listed as an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail.