Decade-old triple homicide case cracked, 4 arrested on malice murder charges

Four men were arrested this week in an 11-year-old triple murder in Union City.

Kenneth Thompson, Keante Harris, Kevin Harris and Darrell Harris have each been charged with three counts of malice murder.

The men have been charged in connection with the deaths of three people found in a silver 2010 Dodge Charger found abandoned along Interstate 85 at an exit ramp in Union City on Jan. 13, 2013.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says 33-year-old Quinones King and 43-year-old Quinones King were found dead from asphyxiation in the back seat, and 32-year-old Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson was found dead in the trunk from strangulation.

Investigators say all three were lured to a home on Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro where they were held at gunpoint. The trio was tortured and then murdered, investigators say. They were later put into the vehicle and taken to Fulton County, where the vehicle was dumped.

The families of victims had long suspected their murders were a setup.

A break in the case came on Wednesday when the murder warrants were officially issued. It was not immediately clear what evidence led to the arrest of the four men.

No word on when the men will make their next court appearance.