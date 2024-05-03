Urgent search for missing 81-year-old woman in Gwinnett County

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for an 81-year-old woman reported missing by her family around 3 p.m. Friday.

Cam Nguyen, of Lawrenceville, left her family residence on the 700 block of River Overlook Drive in Lawrenceville, near Lawrenceville Suwanee Road and Riverside Parkway, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Investigators believe she was walking.

Described as approximately five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds, Ms. Nguyen was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants, and a striped T-shirt.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.