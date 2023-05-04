Joyce Lupiani is a Digital Content Creator with FOX 5 Atlanta.

Joyce has more than 30 years of experience, starting with 3 years at the Portland Press Herald in Maine followed by 16 years at the Las Vegas Review-Journal and then 11 years with the KTNV-TV Channel 13. She moved to Atlanta in September 2021. She helped launch one of the first newspaper website's in the country, created the restaurant report/dirty dining franchise, created 13 Things To Do In Las Vegas, and was managing editor of Positively Las Vegas. Joyce has won multiple awards for digital innovation and breaking news coverage, including coverage of the 2017 mass shooting, death of Zappos billionaire Tony Hsieh, and George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests in Las Vegas.