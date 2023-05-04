Joyce Lupiani
Joyce Lupiani is a Digital Content Creator with FOX 5 Atlanta.
Joyce has more than 30 years of experience, starting with 3 years at the Portland Press Herald in Maine followed by 16 years at the Las Vegas Review-Journal and then 11 years with the KTNV-TV Channel 13. She moved to Atlanta in September 2021. She helped launch one of the first newspaper website's in the country, created the restaurant report/dirty dining franchise, created 13 Things To Do In Las Vegas, and was managing editor of Positively Las Vegas. Joyce has won multiple awards for digital innovation and breaking news coverage, including coverage of the 2017 mass shooting, death of Zappos billionaire Tony Hsieh, and George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests in Las Vegas.
The latest from Joyce Lupiani
Ed Sheeran drops into local brewery, breaks attendance record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Singer Ed Sheeran gave a surprise performance on Saturday afternoon at SweetWater Brewing Co. before his concert in Atlanta.
Bond denied for woman accused of dumping Baby India in Forsyth County woods
Bond has been denied for Karima Jiwani, who is accused of dumping Baby India in a wooded area in Forsyth County in 2019.
Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | May 2023
Here is the latest restaurant news from around metro Atlanta and sometimes beyond.
Jamie Foxx out of hospital for weeks and playing pickleball, daughter claims
Actor Jamie Foxx, 55, is no longer in a hospital, according to an Instagram post by his daughter Corinne Foxx.
Incoming UGA football player Jamaal Jarrett apologizes for 'racially insensitive' remark
An incoming University of Georgia football player who made "racially insensitive" remarks during a live stream during the NFL draft has publicly apologized.
Memorial Day events, ceremonies in metro Atlanta | 2023
Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who have died for their country.
'Stranger Things' filming in Georgia impacted by writers' strike
The final season of "Stranger Things," which is filmed mostly in Georgia, will be delayed because of the writers strike, according to co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer.
Man who opened Mellow Mushroom and Smith's Olde Bar has died
Michael "Mike" Evans Reeves, the man who opened Mellow Mushroom and The Excelsior Mill, passed away at the age of 69 on April 29.
Midtown Atlanta shooting sparks debate on definition of 'mass shooting'
A shooting that took place in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday has sparked a debate on whether it should be labeled as a mass shooting.
Cinco de Mayo celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2023
Cinco de Mayo is a popular holiday celebrated on May 5 to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French in the Ballet of the Puebla in 1862. There are multiple bars and restaurants in the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area that are celebrating the holiday this year.