2 Venezuelan nationals arrested in Gwinnett County for trafficking meth

Two individuals from Venezuela were arrested earlier this month in Gwinnett County following a multi-agency investigation into large-scale drug trafficking, authorities announced.

What we know:

On July 2, agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) arrested Hector Moreno Luzardo, 35, and Gelis Escalona Martinez, 41, on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Cocaine.

The arrests stem from a months-long investigation launched in March 2025 after agents received information linking Luzardo to cocaine distribution. Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Luzardo’s residence in Gwinnett County.

During the search, agents seized approximately 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, over half a kilogram of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of cash. Martinez was found inside the home and was also identified as a participant in the drug trafficking operation.

Both suspects were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the GBI for additional information about the arrests of the involved individuals and their current status. FOX 5 Atlanta is also reaching out to Gwinnett County for their mug shots.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and involved multiple agencies, including the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force, and the DEA Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to drug activity is encouraged to contact GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.