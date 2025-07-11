Infant severely burned in Hall County, 20-year-old father arrested

article

The Brief Logan Wane Hart, 20, is charged with first-degree child cruelty after his infant son suffered severe burn injuries. Investigators say the baby’s foot was likely submerged in boiling liquid while in Hart’s care in Flowery Branch. The case was opened after DFCS reported the injuries to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office; Hart is being held without bond.



A 20-year-old Jefferson man is facing a felony charge after investigators say he caused serious burn injuries to his infant son.

What we know:

Logan Wane Hart was arrested on July 7 in Barrow County and transported to the Hall County Jail. He is charged with first-degree cruelty to children, a felony offense.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the incident occurred on June 27 while the baby was in Hart’s care at a residence in Flowery Branch.

The infant sustained burn injuries to his foot, which investigators say appear consistent with being submerged in boiling liquid. The child also suffered a burn on his hand, believed to have happened the same day.

The investigation was launched after the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services (DFCS) contacted HCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau regarding the injuries.

What's next:

Hart is being held on no bond at this time. The case remains under investigation.