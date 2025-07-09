Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 11-13, 2025

It's going to be a very big weekend in metro Atlanta and North Georgia with Beyoncé performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, WWE at State Farm Arena, and the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park. But, if you aren't attending any of those big events, there's still plenty of fun and sometimes free things to do, including live music, theater, a reptile show and a donut festival.

🎶 Live Music & Concerts

Beyoncé: Cowboy Carter Tour at Mercedes‑Benz Stadium – July 10-11 & 13-14. Global superstar Beyoncé brings her country‑inspired Cowboy Carter tour for two nights. Tickets from $99+

Cowboy Carter Charm Bar at The Kimpton Shane Hotel – July 10–11. Get concert-ready with a custom charm necklace at this Beyoncé-inspired pop-up by Atlanta-based designer Yasmin Rahimi. The pop-up runs from 3–5 p.m. and features exclusive pieces honoring Queen Bey’s style and music legacy. Free to attend; jewelry available for purchase. Get concert-ready with a custom charm necklace at this Beyoncé-inspired pop-up by Atlanta-based designer Yasmin Rahimi. The pop-up runs from 3–5 p.m. and features exclusive pieces honoring Queen Bey’s style and music legacy. Free to attend; jewelry available for purchase.

The Hive Hoedown at Believe Music Hall in Atlanta – July 12. Line dance to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album at this fan-fueled night with themed cocktails and live DJ. Tickets from $25. Line dance to Beyoncé’salbum at this fan-fueled night with themed cocktails and live DJ. Tickets from $25.

Bop to the Top at Buckhead Theatre – July 10. Get ready for a night of Disney-fueled nostalgia as Bop to the Top brings your favorite throwback hits to life. This 18+ event is perfect for fans of classic Disney Channel tunes.

Tickets from $27.25.

Avalon Nights Live (Avalon, Alpharetta) – July 11. Gold Standard Band performs in the open-air Avalon plaza. Free

Diana Krall at Atlanta Symphony Hall – July 11. Jazz and vocals blend in an intimate setting with acclaimed pianist and singer Diana Krall. From $194

Avenue Live at East Cobb – July 11. JB & Phil headline the East Cobb summer series. Free

Ghost: Skeletour World Tour at State Farm Arena – July 11. Rock/metal fans can catch Ghost live on their Skeletour world tour. Tickets from $49+

Candlelight Concert: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at The Chapel on Sycamore – July 11. Experience Vivaldi’s iconic work performed by a string quartet in a candlelit setting. Tickets from $41.

Beats on the BeltLine at Park Tavern – July 12. Head to the Atlanta BeltLine for a free outdoor EDM festival featuring two stages, live DJs, a vendor market, art bar, food bar, and plenty of space for your pup. Free admission.

In Real Life Worldwide Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Alpharetta) – July 12. Teen pop group In Real Life performs in North Georgia. From $39.95

Summer Stage at Duluth Town Green – July 12. Bradley Cole Smith & The Tom Petty Show tribute band will play. Free

City Green Live at Sandy Springs – July 13. Troubadour Project performs at City Green. Free

Aliah Sheffield Live at Eddie’s Attic (Decatur) – July 13. Enjoy soulful music from this Savannah-born, Newark-raised singer in an intimate acoustic setting. Tickets from $20

🎭 Theater, Comedy & Live Performance

Rhythm & Thread at Alliance Theatre (Black Box) – July 12. An intimate performance blending storytelling and textile art in a thought-provoking setting. Tickets from $5

WWE NXT: Great American Bash at Center Stage Theater – July 12. Watch the stars of tomorrow battle it out during this signature WWE summer showcase. Tickets from $30.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare Tavern – Through July 27. Enjoy a magical, comedic rendition of Shakespeare’s classic at Shakespeare Tavern, featuring mischievous fairies, royal lovers, and plenty of laughs. Tickets start at $20.

🎨Art

UPS Second Sunday at High Museum of Art – July 13. Spend your Sunday exploring the museum freely! UPS Second Sunday offers free admission from 12–5 p.m. (parking $25 with reservation).

Sun Printing Workshop at Piedmont Park – July 13. Create beautiful sun-print art in a hands-on workshop led by local artist Heather Baker. Join the 2–3:30 p.m. session and craft your own pennant using natural materials.

⚾Sports

WWE Main Event at State Farm Arena – July 12. Main Event will feature World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Goldberg, Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. La Knight, and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre. Tickets from $91.

WWE Evolution (All-Women’s Pay-Per-View) at State Farm Arena – July 13. History-making wrestling event featuring the top female WWE superstars. Tickets from $40.

2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park – July 15. The big game is happening July 15, but there are lots of festivities before then. Ticket prices vary.

🍩Festivals

Painted Fern Art Festival – Rabun County Civic Center (Clayton) – July 12–13. A North Georgia Arts Guild fair featuring 50+ artists working in mixed media, with bake sale and t-shirt fundraising. Free admission.

ATL Donut Festival at Centennial Piedmont Park – July 13. Over 20 donut vendors, coffee pairings, live entertainment, and kids’ activities. Free entry; donut tastings cost per vendor.

👪Family & Outdoor Activities

Animal Tracks Bingo Hike at Chattahoochee Bend State Park – July 11. A fun, educational one‑mile hike for kids to spot and identify animal tracks with bingo-style prizes. Admission $2 plus $5 parking.

OxiClean & Kroger All-Star Family Event at Marietta Square – July 12. Family-friendly festival with games, demonstrations, giveaways, and free ballpark snacks—supporting MUST Ministries. Free admission.

Nature Journaling at Amicalola Falls State Park – July 12. Tap into nature with an guided journaling session amid waterfall vistas—materials provided, perfect for all ages. Includes park parking fee of $5‌–⁣$10.

Rise and Dine with the Animals at Zoo Atlanta – July 12. Enjoy a wild start to your morning with breakfast alongside the tigers at this exclusive Zoo Atlanta experience. Perfect for animal lovers of all ages.

Tickets $52 (members), $65 (non-members).

Repticon at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds – July 12–13. Get up close with reptiles of all shapes and sizes at this two-day expo featuring live animal encounters, expert talks, and hands-on fun for all ages.

📅Coming Up

Marburger Atlanta Antique & Design Show at Southern Exchange – July 16–19. Shop 50,000+ square feet of antiques and vintage finds from 100+ dealers at this massive Midtown market. Free with advance registration. VIP access July 15 from $200.

Jokes and Notes at City Winery Atlanta – July 18. A comedy-meets-music night with viral comedians, celebrity guests, and a live musical finale. Tickets from $25

ATL Comic Convention at Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta – July 18-20. Multiple TV and film stars, panels, gaming, cosplay, vendor hall. Tickets from $65

Stand-up Comedy at Fernbank Museum in Atlanta – July 18. Mia Jackson (Comedy Central) and Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls). Tickets from $29.95

4th annual Children's Book Festival at Pittsburgh Yards – July 19. Stories, live performances, and local authors. Sponsored by The Happy Black Parent.

Goo Goo Dolls & Dashboard Confessional: Summer Anthem Tour at Chastain Park – July 22. Two beloved alt-rock acts revisit classic hits for an evening of nostalgia in the Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain park. Tickets from $59

'80s-Inspired Pickleball Fundraiser at Dill Dinkers – July 26. Serve up nostalgia and support Atlanta’s future filmmakers at this high-energy pickleball event hosted by RE:IMAGINE ATL. Enjoy free play, beginner coaching, retro snacks, costume contests, and more—all while rocking your best '80s look. Free admission; donations encouraged.

If you would like to submit an event for our weekend things to do lists, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.