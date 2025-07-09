2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta | Everything you need to know

article

The 95th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard, is coming to Truist Park at The Battery in Cobb County on Tuesday, July 15. Pre-game festivities across metro Atlanta begin July 9.

The game airs on FOX 5 Atlanta at 8 p.m. locally, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. Announcers include Joe Davis and John Smoltz, with reporting from Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

⭐ Who's Playing?

Three Atlanta Braves players are on the National League roster. Other big names include:

Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners)

Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies)

Max Fried (New York Yankees)

Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)

⚾ Who Are the Managers?

American League: Aaron Boone (New York Yankees)

National League: Dave Roberts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Managers are selected based on the previous season’s World Series teams.

📺 How to Watch

All-Star Game (July 15):

Home Run Derby (July 14):

📻How to Listen

SiriusXM will air live coverage of events starting at 5 p.m. July 13 with the first round of the MLB Draft presented by Nike. Live coverage continues at 2 p.m. Monday for the Home Run Derby and coverage starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the All-Star Game.

🚧 Road Closures

Several roads around Truist Park will be closed beginning July 10 through the conclusion of the game on July 15. Drivers are advised to plan ahead.

🅿️ Parking & Transportation

Public parking will be available in select lots around Truist Park. Entrances and parking lots will open at various times.

Game Day Access (July 15):

Public Entry: 5 p.m.

General Parking:

Lot 29, 31, 43, 44, Delta Deck, Truist Deck, Red Deck – open at 12 p.m.

Lot 41 – 2 p.m.

Lots 9 and 11 – 3 p.m.

Lots 32 and 47 – 4 p.m.

Silver Deck – 5 p.m.

ADA Parking:

Available in Lot N92 and Red Deck (valid ADA tag or plate required).

Shuttle service from Lot N92 begins 2.5 hours before first pitch.

Additional Parking at Cobb Galleria Centre:

Open daily at 10 a.m.

Closes at 8 p.m. (July 12–13) and 6 p.m. (July 14–15)

Use either the Green Deck or Blue Deck.

🚗 Advanced parking purchase is strongly recommended to avoid delays.

Rideshare

There will designated pickup and drop-off zones for rideshare services at the north and south ends of The Battery Atlanta.

Public Transit

Atlanta's MARTA doesn't directly serve Truist Park. For the All-Star Game, enhanced shuttle services are expected from the Arts Center and Dunwoody MARTA stations.

Bag Policy and Stadium Rules

Truist Park enforces a strict bag policy for all events, including the All-Star Game. Approved bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12 inches; small clutch bags or purses; diaper bags when accompanied by an infant; and medical bags. All bags are subject to inspection.

Prohibited items include large bags, hard-sided coolers, glass containers, weapons, drones, noisemakers, laser pointers, selfie sticks, and professional cameras with detachable lenses.

⚾ All‑Star Week Event Schedule (July 11–15)

Friday, July 11 (7 p.m., Truist Park)

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile. Showcasing 50 standout players from Historically Black Colleges & Universities. Tickets from $27.56

Budweiser Clydesdales make special beer deliveries in downtown Smyrna.

Saturday, July 12 (Truist Park)

Meet-and-Greet at Capital One Cafe at Lenox Square. Photo opp with World Series trophy and Brave legends Javy Lopez and Fred McGriff. More info

All‑Star Futures Game (4:10 p.m.) featuring top minor-league prospects.

Celebrity Softball Game (7 p.m.) with stars like Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, Quavo, CC Sabathia. Tickets from $27.60 (for both).

Saturday, July 12 – Tuesday, July 15

Capital One All‑Star Village (Cobb Galleria Centre): fan experiences, games, food stalls, live entertainment. Single-day tickets from $28.60. Discounts for military and family.

Sunday, July 13

MLB All‑Star 4.4 Miler (7:30 a.m., Center Parc Stadium) honoring Hank Aaron. Learn More

Home Run Derby X (3-on-3 co-ed) at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium (2:30 p.m.)

MLB Draft presented by Nike (6 p.m., Coca‑Cola Roxy at The Battery). More info

Monday, July 14 (Truist Park)

Gatorade All‑Star Workout Day: batting practice session ahead of Home Run Derby

T-Mobile Home Run Derby (8 p.m.): Eight sluggers, including Ronald Acuña Jr. and MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh, compete for the title. Tickets from $248. Learn More

Tuesday, July 15 (The Battery & Truist Park)

All‑Star Red Carpet Show (2 p.m., The Battery Atlanta), broadcast live on MLB Network/MLB.com

2025 MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m., Truist Park). Ronald Acuña will start for the National League in the 95th MLB All-Star Game. Matt Olson and Chris Sale were also named All-Stars. Tickets from $220.50. Buy tickets

🎤 Musical Highlights

Pre‑game performances at Truist Park (July 15):

Jermaine Dupri & Ludacris (hip‑hop medley)

Zac Brown Band (National Anthem, Southern‑rock style)

Kane Brown ("Georgia on My Mind" tribute to Ray Charles)

Lauren Spencer Smith (Canadian National Anthem)

OTHER EVENTS

Wednesday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Restaurant Week. 44 restaurants have teamed up with MLB to develop baseball-themed dishes. Click here for more information.

Friday, July 11

Sponsor Block Party at The Battery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Photo opp, giveaways, interactives and more. Free

Play Ball 2025 Commissioner's Cup and Jennie Finch Classic presented by ARM & HAMMER featuring youth softballand baseball teams from around the country. North Atlanta High School and The Lovett School. Open to the public.

Saturday, July 12

Sponsor Block Party at The Battery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Photo opp, giveaways, interactives and more. Free

Play Ball 2025 Commissioner's Cup and Jennie Finch Classic presented by ARM & HAMMER featuring youth softballand baseball teams from around the country. North Atlanta High School and The Lovett School. Open to the public.

Truist Community Corner – ‘90s Braves Nostalgia will feature photo opp, retro giveaways and hits form the ’90s. Fans can also meet ;90s era Braves alumni and support small local businesses. 12 to 8 p.m. Free. More info

Enjoy ciders, cocktails and a specialty drink menu at Atlanta Hard Cider in Marietta in honor of the All-Star Game. Wear your favorite team's gear for a free half pint of cider and chance to win merch.

Sunday, July 13

Sponsor Block Party at The Battery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Photo opp, giveaways, interactives and more. Free

Play Ball 2025 Commissioner's Cup and Jennie Finch Classic presented by ARM & HAMMER featuring youth softballand baseball teams from around the country. North Atlanta High School and The Lovett School. Open to the public.

All-Star Miracle League Game: Youth participants with special needs will play baseball at the All-Star Village at 12 p.m. Open to public.

Battle & Brew at The Battery is hosting a MLB Draft Watch party. Enjoy $2 draft beer and prime food options. Free admission. More info

Enjoy ciders, cocktails and a specialty drink menu at Atlanta Hard Cider in Marietta in honor of the All-Star Game. Wear your favorite team's gear for a free half pint of cider and chance to win merch.

MLB Draft Watch Party at Georgia Power Pavilion at 6 p.m. Activations, entertainment and music leading up to the MLB Draft. Open to public.

Wear your best baseball-inspired look and enjoy wine flights and charcuterie at the Home Run & Hang in Austell. More info

Monday, July 14

The Plaza movie theater will broadcast the T-Mobile Home Run Derby for free (RSVP required). They will do the same for the All-Star game on July 15. More info