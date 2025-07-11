Orioles national anthem goes viral as Zac Brown preps for MLB All-Star game

The Brief Dan Deacon's experimental national anthem at an Orioles game draws mixed reactions and goes viral. The performance reignites debate over infamous anthem renditions, with Fergie’s 2018 NBA version ranked worst. Zac Brown Band set to perform the national anthem at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.



Baltimore musician Dan Deacon is making waves for his unconventional take on the national anthem—performed ahead of an Orioles game this week. The avant-garde artist’s version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" went viral, quickly nearing one million views online and drawing a wide range of reactions.

What they're saying:

While some critics labeled the performance "a disgrace" and claimed the Orioles had "officially hit rock bottom," others praised the creativity, calling it "a breath of fresh air." Deacon is known for pushing musical boundaries, and his rendition was no exception.

The performance comes at a time when national anthem renditions are back in the spotlight. With the Zac Brown Band slated to perform at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, The Action Network released a newly updated ranking of the most infamous anthem performances in sports history.

Topping the list? Fergie’s 2018 version at the NBA All-Star Game, which earned the title of worst anthem performance based on a mix of public reaction, YouTube views, and professional critique by music critic Joel J. Smith.

The Worst National Anthem Performances at Sporting Events:

Fergie – NBA All-Star Game (2018)

Views: 28,980,738

Negative Comments: 38%

Expert Score: 1.5/5

Final Score: 75/100

"It wasn’t the right time or place for this style," said music critic Joel J. Smith.

Roseanne Barr – Padres Game (1990)

Views: 801,440

Negative Comments: 40%

Expert Score: 0/5

Final Score: 67/100

"It was disrespectful and cringeworthy."

Caroline Marcil – NHL Game (2005)

Views: 805,751

Negative Comments: 53%

Expert Score: 0.5/5

Final Score: 66/100

"A storm of anthem disasters."

Victoria Zarlenga – USA vs. Scotland (2012)

Views: 151,065

Negative Comments: 52%

Expert Score: 0.5/5

Final Score: 66/100

"The high notes were particularly harsh."

Ingrid Andress – Home Run Derby (2024)

Views: 1,622,160

Negative Comments: 54%

Expert Score: 1/5

Final Score: 62/100

"You’d expect more from a professional."

For the full rankings and analysis, visit The Action Network.