256 animals; Shocking animal neglect case in Dade County in NW Georgia

The Brief Nathaniel and Aimee Curington of Trenton were arrested and charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty. 256 animals, including some deceased, were rescued during a 14-hour operation at their home. Georgia agriculture officials call it one of the worst animal abuse cases in the state’s history.



Two Trenton residents are facing felony charges after more than 250 animals were found in conditions described as among the worst cases of abuse and neglect seen in Georgia.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA), in partnership with the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Nathaniel Levon Curington, 44, and Aimee Renee Curington, 45, following a multi-agency investigation. Both are charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty and are being held at the Dade County Jail.

The charges stem from a 14-hour operation at the couple’s residence on Sells Lane in Trenton, where GDA law enforcement officers and inspectors served a warrant following multiple complaints and repeated attempts to inspect the property. Officers removed 256 animals from the premises, many in critical condition and some already deceased.

The animals were transported to a secondary site for emergency veterinary care, with assistance from a wide range of local law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations.

What they're saying:

"This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse and neglect we have seen, and I am confident these individuals will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "GDA Law Enforcement is sending a clear message that animal abuse has no place in the state of Georgia."

What's next:

The couple was placed under arrest on July 9 and the case has now been turned over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office for potential additional charges and prosecution.