8 felons, 4 gang members reportedly arrested in Atlanta July 4th operation

article

The Brief 16 suspects arrested, including 12 on felony charges; among them were 8 convicted felons and 4 documented gang members. Major drug and gun seizures, including trafficking amounts of MDMA, crack cocaine, marijuana, and 3 illegal firearms. Key arrests included Joevarious Scott, linked to over 20 auto thefts, and a violent gang member wanted for probation violation.



A coordinated Fourth of July operation by the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 3 and Zone 4 Crime Suppression Units resulted in 16 arrests, the recovery of multiple illegal firearms, and the seizure of narcotics in several high-crime neighborhoods, police announced.

What we know:

The initiative aimed at curbing violence and illegal activity during the holiday weekend led to 12 felony arrests, the apprehension of five wanted individuals, and the recovery of three firearms. Among those arrested were eight convicted felons and four documented gang members, according to Atlanta police.

The operation began with the arrest of Joevarious Scott, a repeat offender and wanted suspect tied to more than 20 larceny-from-auto incidents and multiple burglaries across the city.

Later, officers conducted a takedown at 689 Cascade Avenue, arresting a convicted felon and known gang affiliate in possession of a firearm and crack cocaine. Quintareon Lawrence was also arrested at that location with 30 grams of MDMA.

The night ended with the arrest of a violent gang member at 259 Richardson Street. The suspect was wanted for a probation violation.

Police also reported the recovery of trafficking quantities of MDMA, crack cocaine, and approximately four ounces of marijuana.

What they're saying:

Officials said the operation helped improve public safety by removing violent offenders, drugs, and illegal weapons from Atlanta’s streets.