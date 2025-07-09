Georgia woman hospitalized after venomous snakebite in Villa Rica Walmart parking lot

The Brief Christina Prince was bitten by a venomous snake, likely a copperhead, in a Walmart parking lot in Villa Rica, leading to hospitalization with complications. Public health and wildlife officials warn of increased snake activity in Georgia during summer, advising precautions like staying on trails and wearing protective clothing. The CDC recommends immediate medical attention for snakebites and advises against applying ice or attempting to suck out venom, noting that most hospitals in the Southeast have antivenom for pit viper bites.



A woman is recovering at a west Georgia hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake in an unlikely place — the parking lot of a Walmart.

Christina Prince says she was stepping out of her car near the garden center at the Villa Rica Commons shopping center when she noticed something unusual.

"I kind of looked at it. I was like, 'Hmm, I don't know,'" Prince recalled. Moments later, she said, a snake struck her foot. "Like fire ants ... took a torch to your foot," she said, describing the burning sensation.

Prince believes the snake was a copperhead. Since the bite Saturday, she has been hospitalized at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica with swelling in her foot and calf, along with complications affecting her kidneys.

"I've got two IVs running right here," she said, speaking from her hospital bed five days after the bite. "This is longer than I would expect. Certainly, an atypical presentation."

Dr. Tim Paul, Chief Quality Officer at the hospital, confirmed the bite came from a venomous snake, though he was not certain it was a copperhead. Still, he said the location was surprising.

"That's weird," Paul said. "Because you're on a hot blacktop — but you see it with turtles, sometimes they get lost."

Prince said she never expected to wind up in the hospital after a routine shopping trip and has a warning for others.

"Definitely keep your eyes open when you get out of the car," she said.

With summer in full swing, public health and wildlife officials are reminding residents to take precautions as snake activity increases across Georgia and other southeastern states.

While most snakes encountered in the wild are nonvenomous, species like copperheads, cottonmouths, and rattlesnakes can pose serious risks if provoked or stepped on.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. each year. Most bites occur between April and October, when both snakes and people are more active outdoors.

Tips for snake safety

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources advises residents to:

Stay on trails when hiking and avoid tall grass or brush.

Wear boots and long pants when walking in snake-prone areas.

Never attempt to touch or kill a snake.

Watch where hands and feet are placed when working outdoors or gathering firewood.

Keep yards clear of debris and tall vegetation to discourage snakes from sheltering near homes.

What to do if bitten

According to the CDC, anyone bitten by a snake should seek medical attention immediately. The agency advises:

Call 911 or get to an emergency room as quickly as possible.

Keep the bite victim calm and still, which can slow the spread of venom.

Do not apply ice, cut the wound, or attempt to suck out venom.

Snakebites can be serious but are rarely fatal when properly treated. Most hospitals in the Southeast carry antivenom for pit viper bites, the most common type in the region.

For more information, visit the CDC’s snakebite page or check with your state’s wildlife resources agency.