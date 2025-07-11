Actor behind $260M lawsuit against Tyler Perry speaks out

article

The Brief Actor Derek Dixon accuses Tyler Perry of harassment, assault, and retaliation in a $260 million lawsuit. Dixon says coming forward was "terrifying" but necessary to protect future actors. Perry’s attorney says they are confident the claims will fail in court.



The actor who filed a $260 million lawsuit against Atlanta resident and movie mogul Tyler Perry for alleged sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation is speaking publicly for the first time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tyler Perry hit with $260M lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment, retaliation

What they're saying:

Derek Dixon, who appeared on Perry’s shows "Ruthless" and "The Oval," told The Hollywood Reporter that filing the lawsuit has been "terrifying," but he felt he couldn’t stay silent.

"I couldn’t let him get away with this," Dixon said in the email statement. He added that he hopes his case will help protect future actors and creatives so they don’t have to "choose between their dreams and their dignity."

The other side:

Perry has not personally commented on the lawsuit, but his attorney said they are confident Dixon’s claims will not hold up in court.

What's next:

The civil complaint, filed June 13 in Los Angeles Superior Court, names Perry, his production companies TPS Production Services and And Action LLC, and 50 unnamed defendants. Dixon accuses the media mogul of using his industry influence to coerce and sexually exploit him while dangling promises of career advancement in return for compliance.

The case remains ongoing.