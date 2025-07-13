Beyonce in Atlanta: Cowboy Carter tour resumes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for night three

article

As Beyoncé’s Atlanta residency heads into its third night, fans are settling into a rhythm — but newcomers should still be prepared.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium: What to expect

Timeline:

Beyoncé captivated fans with her minimalist stadium setup during her concert on Sunday, July 13, allowing her powerful vocals, band, and visual design to shine. With the roof closed and the Halo Board turned off, the focus remained on the performance itself.

The event was tightly scheduled, with parking lots opening at 2 p.m., gates at 5:30 p.m., and the show starting promptly at 8 p.m. Fans were on their feet from the first note, eager to experience the spectacle.

Attendees were reminded of the clear bag policy, with non-clear bags required to be small. Bag check lines were longest between 6–7 p.m. on previous nights, so arriving early was advised. Floor seat holders were directed to enter through Gate 1 only to avoid delays.

Merchandise stands inside and outside the venue were restocked daily, but lines remained long. Exterior merch booths opened at 2 p.m., and fans suggested arriving before 4 p.m. to secure exclusive tour items without the wait.

The stadium setup mirrored previous nights, with no Halo Board and a closed roof, ensuring a consistent experience for concertgoers.

Getting to Cowboy Carter concert

What you can do:

As weekend ridership surged, MARTA implemented shuttle service between Five Points and GWCC to accommodate the influx of passengers attending events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Riders were advised to use GWCC or Vine City stations and avoid Five Points, where congestion was highest. MARTA Ambassadors and police were stationed at key locations to assist travelers.

SMART restrooms at stations such as Decatur, Doraville, and GWCC were open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., providing convenience for commuters. The transit agency reported heavy but steady ridership on Friday night, with extra staff deployed at high-volume stations to manage the flow.

To streamline the travel experience, MARTA encouraged passengers to download the MARTA On the Go app for real-time alerts and the See & Say 2.0 app to report suspicious activity. Breeze Mobile 2.0 allowed riders to bypass kiosk lines by loading fares directly onto their phones.

Traffic around Mercedes-Benz Stadium was congested, with rideshare pickups extending well into the post-show hour. Fans were advised to walk a few blocks away from the stadium before requesting a ride to avoid delays.

Inside the venue, floor seat holders entered exclusively through Gate 1. The exterior merchandise stand near Gate 2 remained popular, while additional booths inside reported long waits before showtime. Fans arriving after 7 p.m. encountered a limited selection of items.

What's next:

With no changes to the setlist expected, fans say night three is ideal for soaking in the atmosphere and planning ahead.