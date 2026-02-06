Georgia lawmakers seek to put 'guardrails on' NIL deals for high school players

The Brief Georgia House lawmakers aim to ensure high school athletes signing NIL deals are protected from predatory, long-term contracts. NIL contracts have introduced a new landscape for high school athletes. There is growing concern that unscrupulous agents may exploit young athletes who are unaware of the potential risks.



The Georgia General Assembly is tackling the issue of name, image, likeness agreements when it comes to young athletes in the Peach State.

What is an NIL deal?

The backstory:

The debate centers on name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, which allow student-athletes to earn compensation through brand endorsements, social media partnerships, and public appearances.

While collegiate athletes have utilized NIL since 2021, the Georgia High School Association recently cleared the way for high schoolers to do the same.

However, Georgia lawmakers are now moving to regulate these agreements, aiming to prevent "predatory" long-term contracts that could bind minors to agents or brands well beyond their graduation dates.

What is HB 383?

What we know:

House lawmakers have introduced the "Georgia High School NIL Protection Act." House Bill 383 would require that NIL contracts end at graduation.

An NIL contract lets high school athletes make money by using their name, image, and likeness—such as promoting a brand or posting on social media—while they're still in school.

If passed, it will ensure high school athletes are free to negotiate new contracts if they go on to compete at the college level.

‘The genie is too far gone’

What they're saying:

Democratic state Rep. Dewey McClain (D-Lawrenceville) is co-sponsoring the legislation. As a former NFL player, he understands how vulnerable high school athletes can be when securing an agent for NIL deals.

"Right now, before the genie is too far gone… we need to make sure we can put some guardrails on," McClain explained.

Republican state Rep. Brent Cox (R-Dawsonville) is sponsoring the bipartisan bill. If passed, it will ensure high school athletes are free to negotiate new contracts if they compete at the college level.

"Once they graduate high school, those contracts that they have with their agents [are] null and void," Cox explained. "That way, they're not held hostage in college or even at the professional level, where a cut of the money that they would make would continue to go on indefinitely without sunsets."