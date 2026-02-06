Fulton County FBI raid video: Body-cam footage shows clash between FBI, local officials

The Brief FBI agents confiscated hundreds of boxes containing 2020 ballots and voter rolls during the unannounced raid. Body-cam footage captures federal agents restricting local officials' access and refusing to allow oversight during the search. Fulton County filed a federal motion to recover the records and block the government from using them.



Newly released body-camera footage provides a firsthand look at the Jan. 28 FBI raid on the Fulton County Board of Elections, showing tense exchanges between federal agents and local officials as hundreds of boxes of 2020 election records were seized.

What we know:

The video, captured by a Fulton County police officer, shows agents executing a search warrant at the Union City facility. Among the items taken were ballots and voter rolls from the 2020 election, a contest President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted was stolen from him despite multiple recounts, audits, and court cases failing to find any evidence of his allegations.

What they're saying:

In the footage, Fulton County officials, including Chairman Robb Pitts and County Attorney Soo Jo, appear to go back and forth with agents as the federal team restricts access to the building.

"This is a criminal investigation and this area is restricted," one agent is heard saying in the video. "I just wanted to say that because we’re adding a lot of people into the mix."

While Jo told agents that county officials were only there to "observe and just to support our people" and did not intend to interfere, Peter Ellis, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Atlanta field office, remained firm.

"With respect, there’s no observing," an agent said. Ellis later added, "We’ve been very nice. Would you please all go back to the [unintelligible] I would appreciate that."

The other side:

The FBI maintains there was "no confusion" during the operation, despite county officials claiming otherwise. In a written statement, the agency said its team arrived with a court-authorized warrant but had to return to a judge to refine it after discovering a "previously unknown secure area" inside the large facility.

"This action was taken to make sure the search warrant was clearly defined and everything was in proper order," the FBI stated.

What's next:

While the Board of Elections says it has nothing to hide, some Fulton County officials expressed concern that the president might use the seized documents to interfere with upcoming midterm elections. The county has since filed a motion in federal court to have the records returned.