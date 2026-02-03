DNI's Tulsi Gabbard defends presence at FBI Fulton County raid last week

article

The Brief Gabbard said Trump directed her to observe the FBI search in Georgia She defended her actions as lawful and tied to election security oversight Fulton County plans to sue and seek the return of seized election records



According to FOX News, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has confirmed she was present during the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at an election office in Fulton County last week.

What we know:

In a letter sent Monday to congressional leaders, Gabbard said her appearance occurred while FBI agents carried out a court-authorized search tied to election records connected to the 2020 presidential election. The warrant, issued under seal by a federal judge in Georgia, allowed agents to seize ballots, voting rolls and related data, FOX News reported.

Gabbard said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has been reviewing intelligence related to election security since she took office, including vulnerabilities involving electronic voting systems.

What they're saying:

Gabbard told lawmakers that President Donald Trump personally directed her to observe the search as part of her role overseeing intelligence related to election security, counterintelligence and cybersecurity.

She said her presence was limited and that she did not interfere with the investigation. Gabbard also acknowledged arranging a brief phone call during the visit that allowed Trump to thank FBI agents involved in the search, saying neither she nor the president issued instructions or sought information.

In the letter, Gabbard said legal counsel for the intelligence office determined her actions were lawful and within her authority. She also defended her decision not to brief Congress beforehand, saying intelligence assessments were incomplete and could not responsibly be shared at that stage.

Trump later praised Gabbard publicly, saying she was working to protect the integrity of U.S. elections, according to FOX News.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific intelligence prompted the search or whether it is connected to an ongoing Justice Department lawsuit seeking access to Fulton County election records.

Federal officials have not detailed whether the search uncovered evidence of wrongdoing, nor have they said whether criminal charges could result. Intelligence officials also have not released findings from the broader review of electronic voting systems cited by Gabbard.

Democratic lawmakers continue to question whether Gabbard’s involvement crossed into domestic law enforcement matters that typically fall outside intelligence oversight.

What's next:

Fulton County officials say they plan to file a lawsuit challenging the legality of the FBI search and are seeking the return of seized ballots and records.

Gabbard told lawmakers she will brief Congress once intelligence assessments are finalized. Meanwhile, scrutiny from congressional Democrats is expected to continue as legal and political challenges surrounding the search move forward.