Two metro Atlanta high school basketball stars get NIL deal

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Adidas NIL Class of 2025. Courtesy Adidas

The Brief Two metro Atlanta high school basketball players just signed NIL deals with Adidas. One plays on the girls team at Marist, the other plays on the boys team at Grayson High School. The amount each player will make is unclear.



Two Georgia high school basketball players will get paid to play this year!

What we know:

Kate Harping, who plays at Marist, and Caleb Holt, who plays for Grayson High School, both signed Name, Image, and Likeness agreements with Adidas for the coming year. That means that Adidas will pay the two player to represent their company.

Harping is a 5-foot-10 point guard and ranked no. 2 nationally for the class of 2026. She led Marist to a Class 6A state championship, scoring 45 points in the semifinal game.

The rising junior received the Atlanta High School Girls Metro Player of the Year award from Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Holt is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard and five-star recruit in the Class of 2026. He is ranked as the no. 1 shooting guard and no. 3 overall prospect nationally.

What we don't know:

The exact details of the deal are not clear. Adidas does not usually release specifics.