Game changer: Georgia high school athletes can now monetize their talent

The Georgia High School Association approved new rules Monday to allow athletes from any sport to earn money for their name, image and likeness, known as NIL deals without losing amateur status.

"Whether you like it or not, I think Georgia high school kind of faced up and said, we need to get out in front of this now," said Rusty Mansell, Co-Chairman of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame and Co-Owner and Publisher of DawgsHQ.com.

Mansell says the guidelines are restrictive. The rules say NIL deals cannot be based on athletic performance or achievement, used as an incentive to play at a specific school or be provided by a school or its representatives.

"In my opinion, it is kind of putting everything off on you guys. If you want to do this as parents, and you want to do this for your child, here's the rules," he said.

The deals would only cover the player. Things like school names, logos, gear, school facilities and other trademarked things would not be allowed to be used.

Also banned, activities that would violate school policy like endorsing tobacco or alcohol.

"I've been around sports long enough to also anticipate that the deals will be bigger than I think they should be rationally," said Michael Lewis, a Professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

Mansell says this could have an immediate impact on Carrollton High School’s star quarterback Juju Lewis. The sophomore has already committed to the University of Southern California.

"He's one of those players that has a national brand," Mansell said. "He's going to attract major companies.

According to the Business of College Sports, Georgia is now one of 30 states to allow NIL deals for high school athletes.