Slutty Vegan coming to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Pinky Cole, CEO and founder of the plant-based restaurant chain Slutty Vegan, made a big announcement on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

According to her post, a permanent location of Slutty Vegan is coming to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the U.S.

Cole says the new restaurant will be located on Concourse B. She did not say when the restaurant will open.

There are currently 11 Slutty Vegan locations across the country and Cole was recently announced as one of Time Magazine's "2023 Time100 Next." She is also the author of a cookbook titled "Eat Plants B*tch" and a new book titled "I Hope You Fail," which is scheduled to be released on Oct. 10.

Additionally, her Chik'N Head sandwich was just named one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Favs.

Before moving to Atlanta, Cole ran Pinky's Jamaican and American in Harlem, New York. She was also working there as a TV producer. When the restaurant was destroyed by a fire in 2016, she decided to move to Atlanta. Cole graduated from Clark Atlanta University in 2009.

Cole started Slutty Vegan in a food truck in 2018. In 2019, she opened her first restaurant just outside Atlanta.

Cole also recently opened locations at Spelman College, Georgia Tech and Truist Park. Her other metro Atlanta restaurants can be found on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, Jonesboro, Edgewood Avenue SE, and Duluth.

Slutty Vegan will be joined by ASW Distillery Flights & Bites, a Modern Market Eatery and two Starbucks locations on Concourse B, according to the airport.

Additionally, Johnny's Chicken & Waffles, an Old Fourth Distillery + Kitchen, Duff's Market, Citizen's Culinary Market, and others are planned for Concourses C, E and F.

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles is a concept from singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and Chef Crystal Smith, his former wife. There are two other locations in metro Atlanta.

The new additions are part of Hartsfield-Jackson's plans to expand the food and retail options at the airport.

The Family Vacation Guide recently named One Flew South, which has been nominated twice for Outstanding Service by the James Beard Foundation, at Hartsfield-Jackson as the best airport restaurant in the world.