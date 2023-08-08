Slutty Vegan expands restaurant hours spilling over into Sunday

article

"Ever wish you get a little slutty on a Sunday?" What a way to announce Slutty Vegan's newly expanded schedule.

The restaurant known for its boisterous staff and plant-based menu will begin opening its doors every Sunday starting Sept. 10, 2023. Previously, the chain reserved Sunday and Monday as its "weekend."

This announcement comes as owner Pinky Cole celebrates five years in business.

In the beginning of August, she teamed up with barbershops across Atlanta, Birmingham, New York and Dallas to give free haircuts to her customers.

All locations are welcoming the change. Here's what time you can get your grub on across Georgia:

Edgewood

476 Edgewood Avenue SE, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Ralph David Abernathy

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Gwinnett County

2045 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jonesboro

164 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro

12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech

351 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta

10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.