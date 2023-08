The popular Atlanta-based restaurant, Slutty Vegan, is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a week's worth of community activations to thank all of their customers over the last 5 years.

To kick it off, barbershops in Atlanta, Birmingham, New York and Dallas are providing free haircuts to Slutty Vegan supports so they can look fresh before heading back to school.

The participating barber in Atlanta was JayDaBarber on Edgewood Avenue.