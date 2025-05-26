Pinky Cole's black Bentley reportedly stolen outside new sandwich shop

What began as a celebratory weekend for Atlanta entrepreneur Pinky Cole quickly took a turn when her black Bentley Bentayga was stolen outside her new sandwich shop, Voagies, on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta.

What we know:

The theft took place on Sunday, just one day after the Voagies grand opening celebration. Cole said the Bentley had just come out of the shop the day before. Around the time customers were lined up to order at the restaurant, three individuals reportedly arrived on scooters, jumped into Cole’s black Bentley Bentayga, and sped away.

Cole shared a video on Instagram showing the scene outside Voagies shortly after the incident. Scooters believed to have been used by the suspects were left on the ground, while stunned bystanders looked on.

Cole claims that police were contacted and asked followers to keep an eye out: "If you see a Bentley in Atlanta, a black Bentley, send me a DM."

The backstory:

Pinky Cole, the well-known founder of Slutty Vegan, recently opened a new business in Atlanta’s West View neighborhood called Voagies, a vegan hoagie shop launched from the original Slutty Vegan storefront.

Voagies, which is a 100% vegan hoagie shop, represents a new chapter for Cole, who previously lost control of Slutty Vegan due to financial difficulties but managed to regain ownership within six weeks.

RELATED: 'Slutty Vegan' owner Pinky Cole reveals she almost lost her business

What's next:

Police are reportedly investigating the theft. In the meantime, Cole continues to promote Voagies as a new phase of her entrepreneurial journey, vowing to turn the brand into a global success.

