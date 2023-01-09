Shaq says 'I'll eat a horned frog' if UGA wins national championship

'Shaquille O'Neal eating a Horned Frog in honor of the University of Georgia' certainly was not on our 2023 Bingo Card, but it just might happen if the Dawgs secure a win Monday night during the 2023 National Championship game.

On Jan. 5, O'Neal and his NBA on TNT co-stars Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith were running through their usual pre-highlight banter on the show when the hall-of-famer made a pretty unusual comment.

"When Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat frogs," he said with a straight face. "I'll eat a horned frog."

WHAT IS A HORNED ‘FROG?’ HOW DID IT BECOME TCU'S MASCOT?

Johnson told O'Neal he'd ‘love to see it’ and the two shook hands over the ordeal.

The legendary ball player did make a specification in his game day order, though. The ‘frogs’ would have to be cooked.

Before the comment, Johnson, who attended UGA, predicted a final score of 45 to 17 with Georgia as the winner.

Georgia scored the first touchdown minutes into the game.

