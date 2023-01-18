Chandler LeCroy laid to rest surrounded by family, friends, UGA football team

Family and friends came together to say their final goodbyes to 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

LeCroy, an alumnus of the University of Georgia and a former member of the Stephens County High School Competitive Cheer Team, was laid to rest with the help of the UGA football team and her former high school's cheerleading team.

It was a sea of black and red inside First Baptist Church in Toccoa. People came to the church from near and far, buses filled with UGA players and staff, all together to remember LeCroy. Inside the church, tears and emotions as many still grapple to come to terms with what happened.

The Toccoa native was remembered as someone with a passion and love for the University of Georgia and the Bulldogs.

LeCroy was driving the SUV early Sunday morning that crashed on Barnett Shoals Road.

According to authorities, 20-year-old UGA football player Devin Willock was found dead at the scene. LeCroy died after an ambulance took her to a nearby hospital.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon was one of the two other people hospitalized in the crash.

Tory Bowles, another football recruiting staff member, was also injured and hospitalized after the crash.

Both hospitalized individuals are in stable condition, authorities say.

The football team celebrated its national championship victory on Saturday with a parade and ceremony inside Sanford Stadium.