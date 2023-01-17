Funeral details released for UGA football staffer killed in car accident

Funeral details have been released for Chandler LeCroy, the 24-year-old University of Georgia staffer who died over the weekend in a car crash in Athens.

In her obituary LeCroy's family says the funeral service will be held Wednesday, Ja. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa. Prior to the funeral, the family will receive friends at the church.

LeCroy, an alumnus of UGA and a former member of the Stephens County High School Competitive Cheer Team, will be laid to rest by the Univeristy of Georgia football team and her former high school's cheerleading team.

LeCroy's obituary describes the Toccoa native as someone with a passion and love for the University of Georgia and the Bulldogs.

"Chandler loved Georgia Football more than anyone we knew," her family wrote. She gave up so much of her time to help in recruiting whether that be hosting recruits, using her incredible skills to make cards to send to families, decorating event spaces with her amazing vision and helping plan recruiting days and so much more."

"She had a way of making each and every prospect and their families feel like her own family," the obituary reads. "Her love for the current Georgia football team didn’t go unnoticed. She would spend as many hours a day as she could to the program helping out in any and every way she could."

Deadly crash in Athens

LeCroy was driving the car early Sunday morning that crashed on Barnett Shoals Road. Police responded to the 900 block at around 2:45 a.m.

According to authorities, 20-year-old UGA football player Devin Willock was found dead at the scene. LeCroy died after an ambulance took her to a nearby hospital.

The Athens-Banner Harold reports that offensive lineman Warren McClendon was one of the two other people hospitalized in the crash. McClendon had declared for the NFL draft hours before the car crash.

Tory Bowles, another football recruiting staff member, was also injured and hospitalized after the crash, according to at tweet from Prince Avenue Christian School.

Both hospitalized individuals are in stable condition, authorities say.

Police didn't mention another car involved in the crash. Crash investigators determined the car was moving south in the outside lane on Barnett Shoals Road when the care left the road. It struck two poles and several trees.

After news of the crash came out, the University of Georgia released a statement saying that they were "devastated" by the information.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

"The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers."

The football team celebrated its National Championship victory on Saturday with a parade and ceremony inside Sanford Stadium.

Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from New Milford, N.J. He played in every regular season game and the Bulldogs' three postseason games, including the national championship.