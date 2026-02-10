Expand / Collapse search

Gordon deputies say more arrests expected after explosive device found

Published  February 10, 2026 3:35pm EST
Gordon County
Remote controlled robot removes incendiary device on Buck Boulevard on February 10, 2026. (Photo: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

    • Gordon County deputies are investigating after a hazardous incendiary device was discovered at a home on Buck Boulevard. 
    • The device was found when authorities searched the home of a person on probation around noon. 
    • Jacob Austin McAfee was arrested following the discovery. 

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after discovering a suspicious device while searching the home of a person on probation in Gordon County. 

Law enforcement responded to the home on Buck Boulevard around noon when they discovered the device.

A Floyd County ordinance disposal team removed the device using a remotely controlled robot.

Law enforcement investigate an explosive device on Buck Boulevard around noon on February 10, 2026. (Photo: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Jacob Austin McAfee, 34, was arrested on the scene and faces hazardous incendiary device and firearms-related charges.

Authorities said additional arrests are expected.

Buck Boulevard remains closed as officials investigate. 

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office did not say what prompted the search or whether other individuals are involved.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office. 

