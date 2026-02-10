Gordon deputies say more arrests expected after explosive device found

article

Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after discovering a suspicious device while searching the home of a person on probation in Gordon County.

What we know:

Law enforcement responded to the home on Buck Boulevard around noon when they discovered the device.

A Floyd County ordinance disposal team removed the device using a remotely controlled robot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Law enforcement investigate an explosive device on Buck Boulevard around noon on February 10, 2026. (Photo: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Jacob Austin McAfee, 34, was arrested on the scene and faces hazardous incendiary device and firearms-related charges.

Authorities said additional arrests are expected.

Buck Boulevard remains closed as officials investigate.

What we don't know:

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office did not say what prompted the search or whether other individuals are involved.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.