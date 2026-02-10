Expand / Collapse search

SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in downtown Atlanta

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 10, 2026 4:12pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Atlanta police and a SWAT team are responding to a barricaded gunman on Tuesday afternoon.
    • Residents in the area of Cameron M Alexander Boulevard and Sunset Avenue NW are being asked to stay away.
    • Police have not said what prompted the situation. 

ATLANTA - Residents in part of downtown Atlanta were evacuated on Tuesday morning as police investigated a barricaded gunman. 

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of an armed person in the 600 block of Cameron Alexander Boulevard on Tuesday, which turned into a barricaded gunman, according to police.

Residents in the area of Cameron M Alexander Boulevard and Sunset Avenue NW are being asked to leave as police investigate the ongoing situation.

A SWAT team is on the scene assisting with the investigation. 

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the barricaded situation. The alleged gunman has not been publicly identified. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

