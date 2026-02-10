SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Residents in part of downtown Atlanta were evacuated on Tuesday morning as police investigated a barricaded gunman.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call of an armed person in the 600 block of Cameron Alexander Boulevard on Tuesday, which turned into a barricaded gunman, according to police.
Residents in the area of Cameron M Alexander Boulevard and Sunset Avenue NW are being asked to leave as police investigate the ongoing situation.
A SWAT team is on the scene assisting with the investigation.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led up to the barricaded situation. The alleged gunman has not been publicly identified.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department.