SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in downtown Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police and a SWAT team are responding to a barricaded gunman on Tuesday afternoon. Residents in the area of Cameron M Alexander Boulevard and Sunset Avenue NW are being asked to stay away. Police have not said what prompted the situation.



Residents in part of downtown Atlanta were evacuated on Tuesday morning as police investigated a barricaded gunman.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of an armed person in the 600 block of Cameron Alexander Boulevard on Tuesday, which turned into a barricaded gunman, according to police.

Residents in the area of Cameron M Alexander Boulevard and Sunset Avenue NW are being asked to leave as police investigate the ongoing situation.

A SWAT team is on the scene assisting with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the barricaded situation. The alleged gunman has not been publicly identified.