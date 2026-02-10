Expand / Collapse search

Intersection blocked after multi-car crash on Scenic Highway

By Jameson Moyer
Updated  February 10, 2026 4:51pm EST
Lawrenceville
Traffic cameras show a dump truck appears to have caught fire in a multi-car crash on Scenic Highway. (Photo: GDOT)

    • Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that has shut down Scenic Highway at Grayson Highway temporarily.
    • Police say the crash caused multiple injuries.
    • GDOT camera footage shows a dump truck involved appears to have caught fire.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that has temporarily closed an intersection in Lawrenceville. 

What we know:

The crash happened on Scenic Highway at Grayson Highway and led to multiple injuries, although the severity of the injuries was not provided.

According to traffic cameras in the area, a dump truck was involved. The truck appears to have caught fire, and liquid has spilled onto the intersection. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, the extent of the injuries, or the cause of the crash.

Police said they do not know when the roadway will reopen.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Lawrenceville Police Department and reviewing GDOT traffic cameras. 

