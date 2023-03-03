Bodycam: Officer warns Jalen Carter about speeding months before deadly UGA crash

Bodycam footage shows an officer giving University football star Jalen Carter a warning about his driving just months before the crash that killed his teammate Devin Willock and a UGA recruiting staffer and his arrest.

In the footage, taken on Sept. 22, 2022, an officer pulls Carter over on Atlanta Highway. The police report says that the Georgia offensive lineman was clocked driving nearly 90 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

In the footage video of the incident, the officer is heard telling Carter that he needs to slow down.

"Your break is you're not going to jail. ‘Cause that would make all kinds of news, right? Just hang tight, ’aight? You're getting a ticket for the speed," the officer told Carter.

In the video, the officer said he pulled over other UGA football players for speeding just days earlier.

"Look. I don't know if y'all need to send out a text like to all your teammates - slow down! We wouldn't be talking if you were going the speed limit," the officer said.

Just before leaving, the officer again warns Carter about his speed.

"Alright. So when you're around your teammates, you need to tell them to slow down. I mean it's so easy to slow down alright?" the officer said.

"Slow down OK? That's all I ask. Drive safe," the officer added.

Carter received a $1,013 fine for speeding. He was also cited for having an illegally tinted window and "material affixed with obstructs vision." A judge later fined him $151 for each of those violations.

Carter arrested in connection with deadly UGA crash

Carter, originally projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, turned himself in to police Wednesday night on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to the January crash that killed a teammate and team staffer.

Police allege in an arrest warrant that Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy at the time of the crash. Willock was a passenger in the SUV LeCroy was driving.

Carter turned himself in at 11:33 p.m. and was released at 11:49 p.m., according to Athens-Clarke County jail records. He posted bond of $2,500 on the racing charge and $1,500 on the reckless driving charge.

Carter issued a statement on Twitter after the warrant was made public Wednesday, saying he expects to be "fully exonerated."

He said he intends "to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

According to the arrest warrant, LeCroy and Carter were operating their vehicles "in a manner consistent with racing" after leaving downtown Athens at about 2:30 a.m.

The warrant says evidence shows the vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed "in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other."

Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph shortly before the crash. The warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

