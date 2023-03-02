Reports: Jalen Carter cited for going nearly twice speed limit months before deadly UGA crash

Newly released police records show that University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter had been in trouble with the law for speeding months before the crash that killed his teammate and a UGA recruiting staffer.

The Athens-Banner Herald obtained records from Athens-Clarke County Police Department showing that Carter had been cited for speeding on Sept. 22, 2022.

According to reports, the Georgia defensive lineman was clocked driving nearly 90 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Atlanta Highway.

After being pulled over, officers also cited Carter for having an illegally tinted window and "material affixed which obstructs vision."

JALEN CARTER RESPONDS TO CHARGES CONNECTED TO DEADLY UGA CRASH

Carter had also been given two other traffic citations during his time at the university. The first, on June 10, 2019, involved him getting a verbal warning for his car's dealer tag. Another citation happened shortly after midnight on June 19, 2022 for a disabled vehicle on E. Clayton Street, the Athens-Banner Herald reported.

Wednesday, police charged Carter with speeding and reckless driving in connection with the crash that killed Devin Willock and 24-year-old UGA staff member Chandler LeCroy.

In the warrant for his arrest, police allege Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck.

UGA FOOTBALL STAFFER DRUNK AND TRAVELING OVER 100 MPH BEFORE FATAL CRASH, POLICE SAY

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed his concern about the charges in a statement issued Wednesday.

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community," Smart said.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

According to the arrest warrant, the investigation by Athens police found that LeCroy and Carter were operating their vehicles "in a manner consistent with racing" after leaving downtown Athens at about 2:30 a.m.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 12, 2022 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Get Expand

The warrant says evidence shows the vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed "in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other."

Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph shortly before the crash. The warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.