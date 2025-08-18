Peachtree Corners concerned about growing deer population

The Brief Peachtree Corners residents report frequent deer sightings, property damage, and crashes, especially on major roads like East Jones Bridge and Spalding Drive City survey found 87% of residents see deer regularly and over half have experienced deer-vehicle collisions Wildlife cameras have been installed as officials work with the Georgia DNR to assess and manage the growing deer population



City officials in Peachtree Corners are launching a deeper review of the area’s growing deer population following a surge in sightings, vehicle collisions, and damage to residential properties.

What we know:

According to a recent city survey, 87% of residents report seeing deer on their property daily or weekly, and 74% say they’ve experienced deer-related damage. Two-thirds usually see groups of three or more deer at a time, while more than half have witnessed or been involved in deer-vehicle collisions — especially along East Jones Bridge Road, Spalding Drive, and Peachtree Corners Circle.

What's next:

In response, the city has installed wildlife cameras in various locations so experts can assess the size and movement of the herd. Findings will be shared with residents and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources as officials explore potential management options.