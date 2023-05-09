UGA football wide receiver De'Nylon Morrisette charged with DUI in Oconee County

article

A first-year student at the University of Georgia was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving under the influence.

De'Nylon Marquez Morrissette, 19, of Stone Mountain was pulled over and arrested at around 3:30 a.m. in Oconee County. He was charged with driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and DUI of drugs.

Morrissette is also a wide receiver on the UGA football team. His arrest is the latest in the team's string of run-ins with the law.

According to his team bio, Morrissette graduated from North Cobb High School.