Georgia Football linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested

University of Georgia football starting inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on Wednesday night.

According to online jail records, Dumas-Johnson spent 21 minutes in the Athens-Clarke County Jail, posting a $4,000 bond by 7:15 p.m.

He was charged with racing on highway/streets and reckless driving, according to jail records.

According to UGA Police’s daily log, the charges stem from an incident on Jan. 10, the day the team returned to Athens from the national championship game. Police say two vehicles were seen traveling side-by-side next to one another down College Station Road around 8 p.m. that night.

Police say the vehicles were speeding and driving recklessly. Both vehicles fled the scene upon sight of a police officer.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

In a statement late Wednesday, UGA Athletics wrote:

"We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement."

No word on when his next court appearance will be.