President Biden to host back-to-back champions Georgia Bulldogs at White House

The Georgia Bulldogs will be headed to the White House. This is the first time the back-to-back championship team will be honored by President Joe Biden after not receiving an invitation last year.

COVID-19 safety precautions prevented Georgia from visiting last year, but defensive lineman Warren Brinson let his displeasure be heard on Twitter on Monday, saying it was "crazy" the team had not yet been invited this time around.

After urging from several key figures in Georgia politics from both sides of the aisle, a White House spokesperson released this statement:

"The President looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House."

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett, and the Bulldogs won its second straight national championship despite having a record 15 players selected from their 2021 team in last year’s NFL draft. The Bulldogs clinched the 2022 championship with their runaway 65-7 win over TCU.

No word on when the team will travel to Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report