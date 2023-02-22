Georgia football player sounds off over White House invitation snub

article

A University of Georgia football play took some of his frustration out on Twitter while the repeat college football champions await their invitation to the White House.

The Bulldogs have won the College Football National Championship for two years in a row but haven't been able to celebrate at the White House. Last year, they weren't able to meet President Joe Biden due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, officials haven't made it clear why the team hasn't gotten their invite, but defensive lineman Warren Brinson made his feelings known on social media.

"No invite to the White House is crazy," Brinson tweeted before adding an emoji of a face with a cold sweat and tagging Biden's Twitter account.

Brinson's tweet got the attention of some Georgia politicians, with Attorney General Chris Carr saying "this isn't right."

Earlier this month, congressional leaders from Georgia sent a letter asking Biden to host the Bulldogs.

In that letter, signed by Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter, and more, said it was their hope that "this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President."

"We hope you will join us in recognizing the tremendous achievements of all University of Georgia's football players, coaches, and staff who contributed to this championship season," the group wrote in the letter.

The Bulldogs (15-0) are the first repeat champs in major college football since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago. There appears to be a new dynasty emerging from the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia turned in one of the all-time beatdowns in a big game in their thrashing of the TCU Horned Toads, reminiscent of Nebraska running over Florida by 38 points in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, USC’s 36-point rout of Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl and Alabama’s 28-point BCS blowout over Notre Dame in 2013.

No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating to the beginning of the BCS in 1998.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.