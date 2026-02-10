Who are they? Clayton police share new footage in fatal November dispute

article

The Brief Police have provided video of two persons of interest believed to be connected to a November 2025 murder in Riverdale. Lavon Loggins was shot and killed during a dispute, police said. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the two individuals seen in the video.



Investigators are seeking the public's help to identify two people believed to be connected to a November murder that happened on Highway 85 in Riverdale.

What we know:

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating after Lavon Loggins was shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2025, during a dispute in the 5000 block of Highway 85.

Investigators have shared video footage of two people who are persons of interest in Loggins' murder, but need help identifying the pair seen in the video.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Video footage shows two people believed to be persons of interest in the murder of Logan Loggins. (Photo: Clayton County Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Loggins or who the two people in the video are is asked to call Detective D. DeSilva at 770-477-3659.

If you want to share a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or submit it on their website at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information needed to solve the case, the department said.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not provide details of the circumstances that led up to Loggins' murder.

It is unclear whether police are pursuing additional leads.