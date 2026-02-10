Chickamauga City Council fires mayor over sexual harassment, racism claims

article

The Brief The Chickamauga City Council held a special session Monday night and voted to remove Mayor Try Deck from office. Evidence released via open records requests includes a voicemail of the mayor using racial slurs and surveillance video of a staff member's distress. Mayor Pro Tem Evitte Parrish will likely assume the mayor's duties following the removal.



The Chickamauga City Council voted to fire the city's mayor Monday night after learning of concerns related to his behavior.

What they're saying:

The city issued a statement saying Mayor Try Deck was accused of sexual harassment and using racist language. Monday's meeting was a special session called to address the claims. The council said it reviewed the evidence and voted to remove the mayor because the allegations do not reflect expected standards.

"The Mayor’s conduct described during the hearing does not reflect the values of our city or the standards we expect of those entrusted with public service. We recognize this situation has caused division within our community, and that the allegations shared during the hearing are hurtful and disturbing," the council said in a statement. "Our hope is that, now that this process has taken place and information has been shared publicly, our community can begin to heal and move forward together with mutual respect, understanding, and a shared commitment to the values that define our city."

Dig deeper:

In response to an open records request, FOX 5 obtained a voicemail the city said was inadvertently left on a city employee's phone in which Mayor Try Deck repeatedly used a racial slur.

In a recording as part of the investigation, a female city staff member testified that the mayor repeatedly told her she looked "hot" or like a "ho." She detailed an instance as recent as Dec. 31, when she wore red pants to work. The woman testified she told the mayor she felt uncomfortable, to which he allegedly responded that he could call her that because he was the mayor. The woman also alleged the mayor said he should be referred to as "master" or "king."

The open records request included surveillance video in which the woman can be heard discussing the incident with a coworker and describing her discomfort.

The staff member further testified that the mayor threatened to fire her when she asked him not to touch her. At that point, she said another male city employee escorted the mayor out of the office.

Multiple witnesses testified to hearing the comments, including an instance where the mayor allegedly said he could "put her down at the corner by the red light where she could make some real money." Witnesses noted the woman appeared very upset by the remarks. Some witnesses testified that Deck was often "flirty" with women and described himself as "powerful" due to his position.

The other side:

FOX 5 has reached out to Deck's attorney and is waiting to hear back.

What's next:

Evitte Parrish is listed as a council member and the Mayor Pro Tem, meaning he takes over when the mayor is unreachable.