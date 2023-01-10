Expand / Collapse search

Fans welcome national champion Georgia Bulldogs back home in Athens

By Miles Garrett
Athens-Clarke County
The Bulldogs are still riding high after a second straight national championship. The team returned home to Athens Tuesday night after a whirlwind 24 hours.

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia Bulldogs received a hero's welcome as the newly crowned kings of college football Tuesday night.

Legions of fans lined the Streets of Athens outside UGA's Athletic Complex all to cheer on the Dawgs.

On Monday, the Dawgs reached the apex of perfection with a landslide victory of Texas Christian University. They topped off their undefeated season cruising to an easy blowout to capture their second national title in a row.

Now the question remains: Can the dogs make history and pull off a three-peat next season?

Anyone asking a Bulldogs fans, it's a no-brainer.