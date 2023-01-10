Fans welcome national champion Georgia Bulldogs back home in Athens

The University of Georgia Bulldogs received a hero's welcome as the newly crowned kings of college football Tuesday night.

Legions of fans lined the Streets of Athens outside UGA's Athletic Complex all to cheer on the Dawgs.

On Monday, the Dawgs reached the apex of perfection with a landslide victory of Texas Christian University. They topped off their undefeated season cruising to an easy blowout to capture their second national title in a row.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fans line up patiently waiting for the Bulldogs at UGA's Athletic Complex. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Now the question remains: Can the dogs make history and pull off a three-peat next season?

Anyone asking a Bulldogs fans, it's a no-brainer.