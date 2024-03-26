Trevor Etienne: Police report reveals new details of star UGA running back's arrest

article

An Athens-Clarke police report has revealed new details about star running back Trevor Etienne's arrest and DUI charge over the weekend.

An officer arrested Etienne early Sunday on charges of drunken driving, failure to maintain a lane or improper driving as well as affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield, jail records show.

According to the field case report, the officer noticed a gray sedan making a hard stop at a red light on South Milledge Avenue at around 1:50 a.m.

The officer started following the vehicle, and wrote that he saw the sedan pass another vehicle by going over a double yellow line on a blind curve near Will Hunter Road.

According to the officer, the car was already going at ta high rate of speed and was still accelerating when he activated his emergency lights and sounds.

"As I attempted to catch up, I reached 80 to 90 miles per hour, and the vehicle was still gaining ground," the officer wrote.

Eventually, the driver, later identified as Etienne, stopped in front of the Retreat on Milledge apartments, which is an upscale student housing complex. That's when the officer was able to catch up with him.

Etienne reportedly confirmed that he had been drinking, telling the officer that he was "just trying to get home." He did not consent to any sobriety tests and told the officer he could push his car home instead of driving.

"During this interaction with Etienne, he continuously sways back and forth while standing on flat ground. His eyes were glossed over, and his speech was slurred," the officer wrote.

The junior transfer was booked at the Athens-Clarke County Jail just after 4:30 a.m. About an hour later, he posted a bond of about $1,800 and was released. It was not clear if Etienne had obtained a lawyer.

According to Georgia’s team policy, athletes convicted of DUI face a suspension of at least one game. Georgia’s season-opening game will be against Clemson on Aug. 31.

"We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information," Steven Drummond, Georgia’s executive associate athletic director for strategic communications, said in a statement. "This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time."

Before transferring to Georgia, Etienne played two seasons with the Florida Gators. His older brother, Travis Etienne, Jr., is the running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.