UGA running back Trevor Etienne arrested for DUI

The star running back from the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for DUI.

Trevor Curtis Etienne, a junior from Jennings, Louisiana, was booked in Athens-Clarke County just after 4:30 a.m. About an hour later, he posted bond and was released.

Etienne was charged with DUI of alcohol, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshields – all of which are misdemeanors. The DUI was specified as "less safe." That's a classification in Georgia that allows drivers whose blood alcohol content is less than .08 grams to be convicted.

Etienne's arrest followed a recent trend of incidents allegedly involving drinking and driving for the Bulldogs team over the past few years.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: Trevor Etienne #7 of the Florida Gators arrives before the start of a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Before transferring to Georgia, Etienne played two seasons with the Florida Gators. His older brother, Travis Etienne, Jr., is the running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars.