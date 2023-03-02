Expand / Collapse search
Jalens Carter quickly bonds out of jail for charges in deadly UGA crash

By Brittaney Edney
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
Former UGA football star Jalen Carter bonds out of jail

Just minutes after former Georgia Bulldogs football star Jalen Carter turned himself into the Athens-Clarke County Jail, the 21-year-old post bond and was released. Carter faces reckless driving and racing charges in connection to a deadly crash that killed a fellow teammate and a UGA recruiting staffer.

ATHENS, Ga. - Former University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter, who faces charges in a deadly January car crash, turned himself in late Wednesday night and quickly posted bond.

A mugshot shows Carter standing for the picture in a white tank top.

The Athens-Clarke County District Attorney told FOX 5 she is not considering higher charges for Carter. This after police say alcohol, racing, reckless driving, and speed were contributing factors in the January 15 fatal car crash which killed his teammate Devon Willock, recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.

A warrant for his arrest shows he has been charged with reckless driving and racing.

Attorney and former Clayton County Solicitor General Keith Martin explains the maximum sentencing carter faces if convicted.

"He would face 24 months in jail and $2,000 in fines. There would probably be points on his driver’s license, but I don’t believe it would result in suspension," said Martin.

Martin explains that he does believe the outcome to those charges could open the door for victims and families of the two deceased victims for civil lawsuits.

"All of those things will be considered and it’s going to be an interesting one to watch for sure," said Martin.

The Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 that Carter was booked into the jail Wednesday night at 11:25 p.m. and then he was quickly released on a $4,000 bond less than half an hour later.

Carter tweeted a statement in response to the charges. 

One portion reads: 

"There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

Carter's is scheduled to appear in the Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on April 18 at 9 a.m.